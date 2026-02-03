Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Using Phone For Drug Deal Attempt Is A Crime, Court Says

By Parker Quinlan ( February 3, 2026, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court Tuesday upheld a conviction for criminal use of a telephone, finding that the use of a phone to arrange the sale of drugs is enough to sustain the charge, even if the sale is only attempted and drugs are never actually obtained....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections