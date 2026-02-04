Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Slaughter And May-Led Zurich Gets Beazley Nod On £8B Offer

By Najiyya Budaly ( February 4, 2026, 11:19 AM GMT) -- Beazley has backed a sweetened £8 billion ($11 billion) takeover approach from Swiss insurance heavyweight Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., the companies said Wednesday, after the London-listed company rejected two lower bids in January....

