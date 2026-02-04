Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-DLA Piper Partner Aims To Toss Claim He Raped Associate

By Jack Karp ( February 4, 2026, 4:35 PM EST) -- Allegations that an ex-DLA Piper partner raped a former Boston-based associate in Delaware in 2022 should be tossed since the Massachusetts state court the case was filed in has no jurisdiction over the Delaware claim, according to the accused former partner....

