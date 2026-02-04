Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EU Lawmakers May Vote On US Trade Deal This Month

By Dylan Moroses ( February 4, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- The European Parliament will resume work on carrying out a framework trade agreement with the United States later this month following President Donald Trump's withdrawal of tariff threats in an effort to obtain Greenland, the parliament's trade committee chair said Wednesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies