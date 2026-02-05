Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FDA Changes 'No Artificial Colors' Food Claims Rules

By Emily Field ( February 5, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that companies can promote their products as containing "no artificial colors" when the colors aren't derived from petroleum, a move intended to make it easier for companies to claim that their foods aren't artificially colored....

