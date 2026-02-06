Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov'ts Want Safeguards For Tax Data Swaps In UN Pact

By Kevin Pinner ( February 6, 2026, 4:36 PM EST) -- The United Nation's framework convention on international tax cooperation must ensure that exchanges of taxpayer information take place only when the information is foreseeably relevant to the requesting government's enforcement of tax laws, several representatives said Friday during negotiations....

