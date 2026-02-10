Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Anti-Abortion Groups Say Mich. Law Impedes 1st Amendment

By Melanie Dorsey ( February 9, 2026, 5:44 PM EST) -- Two Michigan-based anti-abortion organizations are suing several officials, alleging recent amendments to Michigan's civil rights law will force them to hire employees and volunteers who do not share or may openly oppose their religious beliefs and stance on abortion....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies