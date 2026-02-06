Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC Updates Crypto Collateral Letter For Bank Stablecoins

By Aislinn Keely ( February 6, 2026, 7:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday tweaked an earlier no-action letter on the use of tokenized collateral to clarify that stablecoins issued by national trust banks are among the list of approved digital assets....

