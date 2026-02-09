Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Schroders, Apollo Team Up On Wealth, Retirement Products

By Najiyya Budaly ( February 9, 2026, 12:38 PM GMT) -- British investment manager Schroders PLC and U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. said Monday that they will team up to provide investment and retirement products to wealthy clients on both sides of the Atlantic....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies