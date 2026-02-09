Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6 Firms Guide Plan To Create $17B Transocean Drilling Giant

By Al Barbarino ( February 9, 2026, 5:37 PM EST) -- Transocean Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to acquire rival Valaris Ltd. in an all-stock deal valued at about $5.8 billion, combining two of the largest offshore drilling fleets into a $17 billion operator ahead of a "multi-year offshore drilling upcycle."...

