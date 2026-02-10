Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-DOJ Fraud Prosecutors Launch DC White Collar Boutique

By Alison Knezevich ( February 10, 2026, 8:31 PM EST) -- Two former U.S. Department of Justice fraud prosecutors are opening their own Washington, D.C., boutique firm to represent clients in complex fraud and white collar cases, they said Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies