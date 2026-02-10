Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Circuit Split Brewing Following 5th Circ.'s No-Bond Ruling

By Britain Eakin ( February 10, 2026, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit's split ruling blessing the Trump administration's mandatory immigration detention policy won't be the final say on the matter, but it could supercharge efforts to concentrate detained immigrants there while other circuits weigh the policy's legality....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies