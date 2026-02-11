Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bondi Touches On Judges, Fraud, Subpoenas At Fiery Hearing

By Courtney Bublé ( February 11, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi opened her congressional testimony on Wednesday taking aim at "liberal activist judges," but the rest of the hearing was devoid of any discussion or questions on the Trump administration's combative relationship with a large portion of the federal bench....

