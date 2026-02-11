Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC's Atkins Says ESG Fund Names Rule Is Under Review

By Jessica Corso ( February 11, 2026, 7:20 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins told Congress on Wednesday that he has directed staff to review a Biden-era rule aimed at preventing false advertising by funds marketed to eco-conscious investors, though he didn't detail what specific changes were under consideration. ...

