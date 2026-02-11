NYC Bar Pushes Gov. To Free Legal Aid Funds In Budget

The New York City Bar Association urged Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement Wednesday to ensure the 2027 executive budget gives the New York State Interest on Lawyer Account Fund access to its revenue for civil legal services, noting the current proposed budget did not grant full spending authority.
The program, known as the IOLA Fund, assists low-income residents with civil legal issues that affect their access to basic needs like food, shelter, employment and healthcare. The funds are not taxpayer dollars but rather money generated by interest on attorney escrow accounts.
The current budget mirrors what was enacted for fiscal year 2026, but the bar association said it falls about $25 million short of the $102.5 million in available IOLA money.
"Governor Hochul will continue to negotiate in good faith with the state legislature to deliver a budget that makes New York state safer and more affordable," a spokesperson for the governor told Law360 Pulse in an email.
IOLA's spending has more than doubled since Hochul took office amid rising interest rates. The use of its funds has generated controversy before. Back in 2024, the nonprofit New York Lawyers for the Public Interest asked the state legislature to pass legislation reforming how the money can be used after Hochul planned to divert $55 million from IOLA to a general fund that can be used for other state programs.
The legislation stalled in the New York State Assembly, but a new bill that currently sits in the chamber's Governmental Operations Committee would forbid the use of its funds and payments for any purpose other than those stated in the state finance law. Another proposal in the Senate Banking Committee would prohibit service charges or minimum balance requirements for attorney trust accounts.
The governor initially wanted to divert $100 million in 2024 but rescinded that figure during the budget's 30-day amendment period in light of the backlash those plans created. The $55 million she did divert went toward foreclosure prevention and eviction legal services, Empire Justice Center noted. The nonprofit group called those programs important but nonetheless opposed "any sweeping of IOLA for any other purpose."
Similarly, the New York City Bar Association is urging Hochul to use the 30-day amendment period to grant IOLA access to the rest of its funds.
"In 2024, IOLA initiated a five-year, competitively bid contracting process designed to provide long-term stability and predictability for service providers. This multi-year approach — widely embraced by the field — enables organizations to plan responsibly, recruit and retain staff, and meet increasing demand for services," the association said in its statement. "It is already improving coordination and strengthening service delivery across the state. Without the additional $25 million in spending authority needed to fully fund IOLA's request, the second year of these contracts faces significant cuts."
--Additional reporting by Lauren Berg. Editing by Covey Son.
Try our Advanced Search for more refined results
Law360|
The Practice of Law
Access to Justice Aerospace & Defense Appellate Asset Management Banking Bankruptcy Benefits California Cannabis Capital Markets Class Action Colorado Commercial Contracts Competition Compliance Connecticut Construction Consumer Protection Corporate Criminal Practice Cybersecurity & Privacy Delaware Employment
Energy Environmental Fintech Florida Food & Beverage Georgia Government Contracts Health Hospitality Illinois Immigration Insurance Intellectual Property International Arbitration International Trade Legal Ethics Legal Industry Life Sciences Massachusetts Media & Entertainment Mergers & Acquisitions Michigan Native American
Law360 Pulse|
Business of Law
Law360 Authority|
Deep News & Analysis
Healthcare AuthorityDeals & Corporate Governance Digital Health & Technology Other Policy & Compliance
Global
- Law360
- Law360 UK
- Law360 Pulse
- Law360 Employment Authority
- Law360 Tax Authority
- Law360 Insurance Authority
- Law360 Real Estate Authority
- Law360 Healthcare Authority
- Law360 Bankruptcy Authority
- Products
- Lexis®
- Law360 In-Depth
- Law360 Podcasts
- Rankings
- Leaderboard Analytics
- Regional Powerhouses
- Law360's MVPs
- Women in Law Report
- Law360 400
- Diversity Snapshot
- Practice Groups of the Year
- Rising Stars
- Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar
- Sections
- Adv. Search & Platform Tools
- About all sections
- Browse all sections
- Banking
- Bankruptcy
- Class Action
- Competition
- Employment
- Energy
- Expert Analysis
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Product Liability
- Securities
- Beta Tools
- Track docs
- Track attorneys
- Track judges
CaseMap® CLE On-Demand Context CourtLink® Digital Library Intelligize Law360 Lex Machina Lexis Medical Navigator™ Lexis® Lexis+™
What does job satisfaction mean to you?Click here to take the Law360 survey
This article has been saved to your Briefcase This article has been added to your Saved Articles
NYC Bar Pushes Gov. To Free Legal Aid Funds In Budget
By Andrea Keckley | February 11, 2026, 1:55 PM EST · Listen to article