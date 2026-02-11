Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. 'Millionaires Tax' Bill Clears First Legislative Hurdle

By Ben Adlin ( February 11, 2026, 8:15 PM EST) -- A lawmaking committee in Washington state has advanced an amended "millionaires tax" proposal, voting mostly along party lines to pass a bill that would levy a 9.9% income tax on earnings above $1 million....

