Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Panel OKs Dismissal Of Ex-Mich. Trooper's Whistleblower Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens ( February 11, 2026, 4:51 PM EST) -- A former Michigan State Police trooper can't pursue state-court claims that he was canned for complaining about supervisors drinking alcohol on the job, an appellate court has ruled, because the state's civil service commission has exclusive jurisdiction over the matter. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies