Feds Urge Balancing Return To Office With ADA Obligations

By Grace Elletson ( February 12, 2026, 2:13 PM EST) -- The government should avoid requiring in-person work across the board for federal workers who have disabilities, but it doesn't necessarily have to let employees work from home either, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in guidance clarifying when telework is appropriate....

