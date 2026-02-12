Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Deutsche Börse To Buy PE Firm's Data Biz Stake For €1.1B

By Tom Fish ( February 12, 2026, 12:42 PM GMT) -- Deutsche Börse Group has said it has agreed to buy the remaining 20% minority stake held by global private equity firm General Atlantic in Iss Stoxx, which provides data, analytics and indexes, for €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion)....

