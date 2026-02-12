Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Elliott Takes Stake In Stock Exchange Group, More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( February 12, 2026, 12:37 PM EST) -- Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in the London Stock Exchange Group as it faces underperformance, payments company giant Stripe is planning a tender offer that could value it at $140 billion, and private equity firm Hellman & Friedman is looking to buy payments firm Bill Holdings....

