Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IRS Guidance Offers Relief In Energy Credits' Sourcing Limits

By Kat Lucero ( February 12, 2026, 8:32 PM EST) -- The IRS issued interim guidance Thursday providing two safe harbor options for clean energy facilities or manufacturers of energy components to determine the extent to which they received material assistance from an entity tied to a foreign government that the U.S. deems adversarial....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies