Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB Calls State AGs' Suit Moot Now That It Has Funding

By Katryna Perera ( February 13, 2026, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has told an Oregon federal judge that a suit brought by several state attorneys general over acting Director Russell Vought's alleged refusal to replenish the agency's funding from the Federal Reserve is now moot since the CFPB "has requested and received funding for this quarter."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies