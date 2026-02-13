Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

UK Opens Probe Into Daily Mail Owner's £500M Telegraph Deal

By Najiyya Budaly ( February 13, 2026, 12:16 PM GMT) -- Britain's competition and communications regulators said Friday that they have launched parallel investigations into the proposed £500 million ($680 million) acquisition of Telegraph Media Group by the owner of the Daily Mail newspaper as they respond to instructions from the government....

