What FDA Guidance Means For The Future Of Health Software

By Scott Danzis and Olivia Dworkin ( February 18, 2026, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration kicked off 2026 by issuing two significant final guidance documents that the agency described[1] as part of an effort to "cut unnecessary regulation and promote innovation": one addressing clinical decision support software, and the other addressing general wellness products.[2]...

