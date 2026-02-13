Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blair's Think Tank Urges UK Gov't To End Energy Windfall Tax

By Josh White ( February 13, 2026, 5:22 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s Labour government must phase out the windfall tax on the energy industry and lift the ban on new oil and gas drilling licenses in the North Sea to increase revenue long term, the Tony Blair Institute said Friday....

