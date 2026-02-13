Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Australian Coal Miner Readies US Listing Via SPAC Merger

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( February 13, 2026, 3:51 PM EST) -- Special purpose acquisition company Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp., advised by The Loev Law Firm PC, has entered into a binding letter of intent to merge with Australian coal miner Dalmore Holdings Pty Ltd., led by Duane Morris LLP, in a deal that would result in the combined company being publicly traded in the U.S....

