Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Bikini Barista' Owner Can't Nix Wash. AG's Wage, Bias Suit

By Ben Adlin ( February 13, 2026, 8:06 PM EST) -- The owner of four Washington "bikini barista" coffee stands can't dodge the state attorney general's action accusing him of underpaying and discriminating against female workers, a King County Superior Court judge ruled at a hearing Friday, rejecting defendant Jonathan Tagle's argument that the women themselves would have to sue....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies