CFTC Lands $1.3M Settlement In Immigrant Fraud Case

By Katryna Perera ( February 17, 2026, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has reached a $1.3 million settlement with the operator of an unlicensed commodity pool who allegedly targeted dozens of Spanish-speaking immigrants in a $1.5 million Ponzi-like scheme that used a fictitious license containing a counterfeit CFTC seal and a forged commissioner's signature to falsely promise investors guaranteed monthly returns....

