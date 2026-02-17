Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

NC Town Files Latest PFAS Suit Against 3M, DuPont

By Carla Baranauckas ( February 17, 2026, 10:30 PM EST) -- A Tar Heel State municipality has accused 3M, DuPont, Chemours and more than a dozen other chemical and firefighting‑foam manufacturers of concealing risks and environmental contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS)‑laden foam used at the town's fire training facility in a lawsuit filed in North Carolina state court. ...

