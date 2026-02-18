Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Justice Tackles Precedent, AI In Renomination Hearing

By Aaron Keller ( February 18, 2026, 7:12 PM EST) -- Answering a question about abortion rights during a renomination hearing Wednesday, a cautious Connecticut Supreme Court justice said courts must be mindful when overruling past decisions, questioning whether the doctrine of stare decisis, or allowing past opinions to stand, could become "not much of a doctrine at all."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies