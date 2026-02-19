Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Chancery Court Saw Record Number Of Filings In 2025

By Rose Krebs ( February 19, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- Delaware's nationally important Chancery Court saw a record number of case filings in 2025 and has relied on the state's Superior Court to help ease its judges' caseload, the First State's chief justice told legislators on Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies