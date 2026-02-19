Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Barnes & Thornburg Adds 35 Ballard Spahr Attys, 3 Offices

By Tracey Read ( February 19, 2026, 10:51 AM EST) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP announced Thursday that it has added all 35 public finance lawyers from Ballard Spahr LLP to its government services and finance department in multiple locations around the country, including three new markets in Baltimore, Denver and Phoenix....

