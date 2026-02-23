Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

6 Things Bankers Need To Know About AI-Powered M&A

By Shelli Clarkston, Mike Patterson and Shawn Tuma ( February 23, 2026, 4:51 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence has been compared to a brilliant but overconfident junior professional: fast, persuasive and wrong just often enough to cause serious problems if people stop thinking critically. That description fits its current role in mergers and acquisitions, particularly in banking and financial services....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies