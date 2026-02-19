Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

US Trade Deficit Dipped To $901B In 2025

By Jack McLoone ( February 19, 2026, 12:29 PM EST) -- The overall U.S. trade deficit shrunk by roughly $2 billion, to $901 billion, in 2025, with a 2.1% increase in the goods deficit being somewhat balanced out by a nearly 9% increase in the services surplus, the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies