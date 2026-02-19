Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

French Court Approves Budget With Corporate Tax Hikes

By Kevin Pinner ( February 19, 2026, 6:08 PM EST) -- France's government can proceed with enacting its budget, which includes taxes targeted at corporations and wealthy individuals, after it largely passed muster before the country's constitutional court Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections