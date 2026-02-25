SEC's Morocoin Case Presents A Crypto Jurisdiction Dilemma

By David Hirsch ( February 25, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- Since the start of the current administration, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made clear through statements and actions that it takes a much more constrained view of its jurisdiction over the offer and sales of crypto-assets than prior administrations.[1] However, SEC leadership has also consistently maintained its commitment to bringing enforcement actions against what could be considered bread-and-butter crypto fraud....