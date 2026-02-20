Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ala. Judge Rejects Religious Defense In Ayahuasca Case

By Sam Reisman ( February 20, 2026, 7:52 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge has rejected a woman's bid to dismiss her indictment for trafficking the psychedelic ayahuasca for sacramental purposes, finding that her sincerely held religious belief did not override the government's interest in prosecuting drug laws....

