Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Neb. Tax Board Says Retail Property Correctly Valued

By Michael Nunes ( February 20, 2026, 2:22 PM EST) -- The Nebraska tax board said that a retail property assessed at more than $1 million was valued correctly, despite claims from the property owner that the assessor's income approach valuation was wrong, in an order released Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections