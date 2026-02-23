Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

How Greenberg Thinks Tariff Ruling Could Affect Dealmaking

By Al Barbarino ( February 23, 2026, 5:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling invalidating IEEPA-based tariffs gave dealmakers clarity on how to pursue potential refund rights in mergers and acquisitions, but President Donald Trump's swift announcement of new global tariffs has immediately reintroduced dealmaking uncertainty....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies