Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Treasury, IRS Lay Out Eligibility For Depreciation Allowance

By Anna Scott Farrell ( February 20, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service released interim guidance Friday on what production property is eligible for the special depreciation allowance under last summer's federal budget law and announced plans to float official regulations on the provision....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies