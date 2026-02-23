Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Johnson Matthey Cuts Unit Sale Price To Honeywell To £1.3B

By Najiyya Budaly ( February 23, 2026, 10:43 AM GMT) -- Chemicals business Johnson Matthey said Monday that it has slashed the price for selling its catalyst technologies arm to U.S. heavyweight Honeywell to £1.33 billion ($1.6 billion) from £1.8 billion because of the "reduced profitability" of the subsidiary....

