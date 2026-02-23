Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EU Lawmakers Delay Vote On US Trade Deal Amid Uncertainty

By Kevin Pinner ( February 23, 2026, 5:46 PM EST) -- The European Parliament agreed Monday to postpone a vote on the bloc's trade deal with the U.S. as lawmakers were unclear on whether new tariffs violate its terms, though the White House told Law360 the levies won't breach the agreed maximum rate on the European Union....

