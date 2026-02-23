Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto.com Says OCC Gave Initial OK To Trust Charter Bid

By Aislinn Keely ( February 23, 2026, 6:35 PM EST) -- Crypto.com announced Monday that it's the latest crypto-focused firm to receive a conditional approval for a national trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, clearing the way for its Crypto.com National Trust Bank to offer expanded crypto custody services and trade settlement....

