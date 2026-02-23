Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

US Customs Stops Collecting Tariffs Starting Tuesday

By Dylan Moroses ( February 23, 2026, 5:18 PM EST) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection will stop collecting the tariffs President Donald Trump illegally imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act beginning at midnight Tuesday, according to guidance sent late Sunday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies