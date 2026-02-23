Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ABA Says Trump Attacks On Justices Cross 'Dangerous Line'

By Bonnie Eslinger ( February 23, 2026, 9:18 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association on Monday condemned President Donald Trump's "personal attacks" against U.S. Supreme Court justices after Friday's 6-3 decision struck a blow to his tariff policy, saying the remarks "cross a dangerous line that threatens the safety of the judiciary and our judicial process."...

