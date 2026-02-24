Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Reddit Fined £14.5M By ICO For Children Privacy Failures

By Tom Fish ( February 24, 2026, 4:39 PM GMT) -- Britain's privacy regulator on Tuesday fined social media company Reddit Inc. £14.5 million ($19.6 million) for unlawfully processing children's personal information and failing to protect young users' privacy....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies