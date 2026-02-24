Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

ABA Mulls Repeal Of Embattled Law School DEI Standards

By Emily Sawicki ( February 24, 2026, 3:33 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association's Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar has voted to move forward with a plan to repeal its diversity and inclusion standards for law schools, which have been suspended since last February amid the White House crackdown on DEI initiatives....

