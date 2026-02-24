Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC's Crypto Task Force Taps Chainlink Atty As Chief Counsel

By Aislinn Keely ( February 24, 2026, 4:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has brought on the former deputy general counsel of blockchain app development platform Chainlink to lead the agency's Crypto Task Force after its previous chief, Michael Selig, left to lead the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission....

