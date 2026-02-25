Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EQT Will Not Make Offer For Oxford Biomedica

By Irene Madongo ( February 25, 2026, 7:33 PM GMT) -- EQT said Wednesday that it does not plan to make an offer to buy Oxford Biomedica PLC after holding preliminary talks about potentially acquiring the U.K. business....

