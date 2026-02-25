Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EU, UK To Share Info On 'Significant' Antitrust Probes

By Bryan Koenig ( February 25, 2026, 5:34 PM EST) -- British and European Union officials signed a new agreement Wednesday promising to notify each other of major merger and antitrust probes and coordinate their efforts "when necessary," in what they called the first dedicated competition cooperation agreement following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the EU....

